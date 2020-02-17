Sasse Earns Major Endorsement From Nebraska Cattlemen Leaders

Nebraska — Ben Sasse, U.S. Senator and relentless advocate for Nebraska agriculture, earned the endorsement of the future, current, and immediate past Presidents of Nebraska Cattlemen.

“I’m proud to have the support of cattlemen across Nebraska, and I’m proud to fight for them in Washington. Nebraska runs on the hard work of our ag industry. Our ranchers feed the world — that’s a big job, but Nebraska gets it done. Our farm and ranch families deserve the best because they produce the best.” – U.S. Senator Ben Sasse

“Washington has a lot to learn from Nebraska — and Ben Sasse makes sure they’re listening to us. We’re the best in the world at what we do, and Ben has worked hard to put Nebraska ag — and our producers — first. He fights for us, we’ll fight for him.” – Nebraska Cattlemen President Ken Herz, Lawrence

“Nebraska’s cattlemen and women spend our lives raising the absolute best beef in the world. It’s pretty simple: we want less government interference and a whole bunch more trade. Ben Sasse gets that and fights for us.” – Nebraska Cattlemen President-elect William Rhea III, Arlington

“Ben Sasse stood up to fight for President Trump’s USMCA trade deal and introduced livestock haulers legislation that pushed back against overly strict regulations and maintained safety on our roads. That stuff matters to Nebraska’s producers — and that’s why cattlemen across our state are supporting Ben Sasse for U.S. Senate.” – Nebraska Cattlemen Immediate Past President Mike Drinnin, Clarks