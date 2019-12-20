Sasse Statement on EPA Renewable Volume Obligations Rule

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, an outspoken advocate for Nebraska agriculture, issued the following statement regarding the Environmental Protection Agency’s announcement of a final Renewable Fuel Standard volume obligations rule that does not match a previous agreement at the White House.

“This is a disappointment. We made some real progress at a White House meeting that President Trump, EPA Administrator Wheeler, and Senators Fischer, Grassley, Ernst and I attended, but the EPA is doing something different. Nobody there agreed to this and, once again, the EPA is asking us to trust them to do the right thing. Like a lot of Nebraskans, I am skeptical about how the EPA is going to implement this.”

Senator Sasse’s November letter to the EPA is available here.