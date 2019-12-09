SCC Ag students raise money for area children

Students on Southeast Community College’s Beatrice Campus raised more than $1,000 for the Gage County Adopt-a-Kid community service project. Students raised money to buy toys and clothes for children in the Beatrice area during the holiday season.

“Money was collected throughout the campus between students in SCC ag programs, faculty and employees and other students,” said Annie Erichsen, Ag instructor. “It’s great to see the students dig into their pockets and have the holiday spirit.”

The students kicked off the drive at the beginning of November and collected money through Thanksgiving, Erichsen said. A group of students purchased the gifts at local businesses and will distribute them on Dec. 10, 2019. Fifty-five children were adopted for holiday gifts.

“We’ve been doing this for 15 years, and it’s a great community service project for our students and a way to give back to Gage County,” Erichsen added.

For more about SCC’s Agriculture Management & Production program, click on our website. https://www.southeast.edu/agriculture/