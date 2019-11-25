Scotts Bluff County 4-H Holds Achievement Celebration 

Scotts Bluff County 4-H held its annual Achievement Celebration on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at the University of Nebraska’s Panhandle Research and Extension Center in Scottsbluff. The event is to celebrate the end of a successful 4-H year and to award and honor volunteers, leaders, and 4-H members and to elect the 4-H Council for 2019.

The 4-H Council, in collaboration with Extension staff, determines the needs of 4-H youth in Scotts Bluff County and the best way to meet them. This is done through program planning, policymaking, resource development, linkages within the program and in the community, and accountability. The volunteers who serve on the 4-H Council take on the roles and tasks to ensure that this 4-H program empowers youth to reach their full potential, working and learning in partnership with caring adults.

As per the Constitution and By-Laws of the 4-H Council, officers are elected by ballot at the 4-H Achievement event by 4-H membership at large to begin their term in January of the following year.

The 4-H Council members elected for 2020 are:

President – Paul Callenius (Scottsbluff)

Vice-President – Alexis Souza (Scottsbluff)

Secretary – Tanya Madsen (Scottsbluff)

Treasurer – Julie Lane (Mitchell)

Youth Representatives – Justin Keller (Lyman) and Autumn Pittman (Morrill)

The Outstanding 4-H Member Award is the highest award a member can receive and is based on their activities and accomplishments in 4-H. One award is presented each year to a 4-H member who is 16 to 18 years of age by January 1 of the current year. The recipient receives a plaque and a $250 college scholarship. This award was presented to Vanessa Arriaga (Scottsbluff).

The “I Dare You” Leadership Award was first offered to young people in the United States in 1941 by William H. Danforth, founder of the Ralston Purina Company. He dared young people to achieve their highest potential and to influence others through lives of leadership and service. The I Dare You Award recognizes those who, with a little encouragement, are ready to see themselves as leaders—young adults who are ready to take the dare. Qualifying 4- H members are 16 to 18 years old by January 1 of the current year and have demonstrated personal integrity, lead well-rounded lives and possess a willingness to assume responsibility. They do not need to hold leadership positions currently but their peers and adults who work with them recognize them as emerging leaders. Recipients receive an award and a $200 college scholarship.

The recipients of the I Dare You Award for 2019 are:

Jaycee Cervantes (Scottsbluff)

Julia Cisneros (Scottsbluff)

Ty Hoksbergen (Bayard)

Jessica Splichal (Mitchell)

The 4-H Achievement Application is the annual record-keeping system used by Nebraska Youth. It is a composite of all 4-H and non-4-H projects and activities throughout the individual’s 4-H career.

Completing project record books and the Achievement Application is one of the most important components of 4-H because knowing how to keep proper records and organize those records is a very important life skill to learn.

Junior Level awards are for members ages 8-14. Senior Level awards are for members ages 15-18.

Junior Achievement Application awards were presented to:

Gabriella Anderson (Mitchell)

Adrian Anguiano (Bayard)

Colton Bomberger (Pine Bluffs, Wyo.)

Ethan Bomberger (Pine Bluffs, Wyo.)

Hunter Creech (Mitchell)

Sheridan Ferguson (Scottsbluff)

Emily Knouse (Melbeta)

Jake Wilkinson (Morrill)

Justine Wilkinson (Morrill)

With the Achievement Application form, senior division members are eligible to submit an application to win a trip to represent Nebraska 4-H at National 4-H Congress, in Atlanta, Ga. or National 4-H Conference in Washington DC.

National 4-H Congress is one of the premier experiences for 4-H members. A mix of educational, service and recreational opportunities, National 4-H Congress provides a life-changing experience for youth to meet other 4-H members from across America, as they participate in educational workshops focusing on diversity, cultural experiences, leadership, and team development. On Thanksgiving weekend, more than 1,000 delegates from throughout the United States and its territories will gather in Atlanta to participate in National 4-H Congress.

Senior Achievement Application Awards were presented to:

Mirka Anguiano (Bayard)

Katie Colson (Bayard)

Jessica Wilkinson (Morrill)

Stephanie Woolsey (Gering)

The overall portfolio award recognizes two members at each level who have done an outstanding job in documenting their 4-H career. These members receive certificates and cash awards of $50 for first place and $25 for second place.

First place Junior Overall: Sheridan Ferguson (Scottsbluff)

Second place Junior Overall: Justine Wilkinson (Morrill)

First place Senior Overall: Mirka Anguiano (Bayard)

Second place Senior Overall: Jessica Wilkinson (Morrill)

The Nebraska 4-H Diamond Clover Program is designed to encourage 4-H youth to engage in a variety of projects and activities that will enable members to acquire the life skills necessary to lead successful lives as competent, caring and contributing citizens. The program’s overall goal is to provide 4-H members with a rich and diverse learning experience.

The program consists of six levels that require a 4-H member to plan and report a broad range of age-appropriate accomplishments. The program is designed to enable every 4-H member willing to exert the effort an opportunity to be recognized, regardless of how they are involved in 4-H.

Level 1 – Amethyst Clover is designed for youth ages 8-9. To achieve this level 4-Hers must report to at least three accomplishments such as learn the 4-H pledge, motto, and colors; attend a 4-H camp or workshop; try one new thing; or bring a friend to a 4-H meeting or activity.

Amethyst Clover pins were presented to:

Adrian Anguiano (Bayard)

Hunter Creech (Mitchell)

Level 2 – The Aquamarine Clover is anticipated for members 10-11 year old and they must complete at least four accomplishments. With each level, the accomplishments build upon one other. A few examples of level 2 accomplishments are compete in a local 4-H contest; participate in a service-learning project; and help with a 4-H promotion.

Aquamarine Clover pin presented to:

Jake Wilkinson (Morrrill)

Level 3 – Ruby Clover seekers need to report at least five accomplishments, which are designed for youth ages 12-13. In level 3 4-Hers are encouraged to experience not only local 4-H activities but branch out into regional and state events such as PASE Life Challenge competitions in Lincoln or State Fair. They also can participate in a communications event or complete a new project.

Ruby Clover pins were presented to:

Laurence Keller (Lyman)

Sheridan Ferguson (Scottsbluff)

Level 4 – Sapphire clover winners must accomplish at least six requirements that challenge 4-Hers to move from participation to taking an active leadership role in their 4-H program. Sapphire clovers can serve as a 4-H officer or committee chair, provide leadership for a service-learning project, help a younger 4-Her with their project, or serve as a volunteer at a 4-H event.

Sapphire Clover pins were presented to:

Justin Keller (Lyman)

Justine Wilkinson (Morrill)

Level 5 – Emerald winners must accomplish at least seven requirements that require more 4-H event involvement and evidence of high leadership skills.

Emerald Clover pins were presented to:

Mirka Anguiano (Bayard)

Jessica Wilkinson (Morrill)

The appearance of animals at the county fair is the first impression the public has of 4-H and the livestock industry. The focus of good herdsmanship is teamwork, showing pride in their animal exhibits, and learning to pick-up and take care of the area. Herdsmanship also includes proper care of animals, making sure there is enough water and the pens are clean. Herdsmanship awards are given to 4-H Clubs and individual 4-H members for excelling in these efforts.

Club Herdsmanship Awards were presented to:

Beef Herdsmanship Award: Panhandle Livestock 4-H Club – Leader Lanna Hubbard (Mitchell)

Meat Goat Herdsmanship Award: Fairview 50 4-H Club – Leader Kate Schmer (Minatare)

Sheep Herdsmanship Award: FFA Club – Advisors: Shane Talkington and Alan Held (Scottsbluff), Krystal Caudill (Morrill), Nicole Sorensen (Minatare)

Swine Herdsmanship Award: Code Valley 4-H Club – Leader Michele Kuxhausen (Scottsbluff)

All-Around Herdsmanship Award: Just Kidding Around 4-H Club – Leader Carolyn Thomas (Scottsbluff)

Individual 4-H members recognized for excellence in herdsmanship:

Code Valley 4-H Club: Braden Deal (Gering)

Fairview 50 4-H Club: Kinsey Kleensang (Scottsbluff)

Four L 4-H Club: Lashae Ehler (Minatare)

Just Kidding Around 4-H Club: Hadlee Peterson (Gering)

Mitchell Valley 4-H Club: Gabriella Anderson (Mitchell)

Panhandle Livestock 4-H Club: Zane Keller (Mitchell)

Puppy Lovers 4-H Club: Emmie Dedic (Scottsbluff)

Wool Pack 4-H Club: Evangeline Mosher (Gering)

The Tom Holman Spirit of 4-H Award is to honor the memory of Tom Holman, a long-time Extension Educator in Scotts Bluff County. It is given to 4-H members who have tried a variety of projects, have really practiced that they learn by doing and showed a true spirit of the 4-H program. This award was presented to Justine Wilkinson of Morrill.

The New Horizons 4-H Award is given to a young volunteer who is a recent 4-H alumnus. 4-H has made an impact on their lives so they have decided to give back to the program as volunteers and are already making a difference in the 4-H program. The New Horizons award was presented to Dana Cardwell of Scottsbluff.

Leaders are the foundation of the 4-H program. Leaders teach many important life skills, help youth learn by doing, voluntarily give of their caring and kind words and provide opportunities to succeed and fail in a safe environment. Special pins are awarded in five-year intervals to volunteers who continue to be committed to the 4-H Program. Receiving pins this year:

Five Years – Silver Pin

Josh Beals (Scottsbluff) – Woolpack 4-H Club

Michael Flick (Morrill) – Panhandle Livestock 4-H Club

Tera Flick (Morrill) – Panhandle Livestock 4-H Club

Sheri Logan (Bayard) – Puppy Lovers 4-H Club

Kate Painter (Scottsbluff) – North Stars 4-H Club

Patty Pittman (Morrill) – Just Kidding Around 4-H Club

Pascual Ramirez (Torrington, WY) – Mitchell Valley 4-H Club

Jarrett Ratliff (Scottsbluff) – Scotts Bluff County Shooters 4-H Club

Ashley Shultz (Gering) – Mitchell Valley 4-H Club

Robert Snyder (Mitchell) – Lake Alice 4-H Club

Shane Talkington (Scottsbluff) – Panhandle Livestock 4-H Club

Christopher Tarr (Scottsbluff) – Woolpack 4-H Club

LeAnn Tarr (Scottsbluff) – Woolpack 4-H Club

Chad Weiss (Mitchell) – Lake Alice 4-H Club

Sarah Weiss (Mitchell) – Lake Alice 4-H Club

Ten Years – Gold Pin

Chip Huckfeldt (Gering) – Panhandle Livestock 4-H Club

Shelley Lonsdale (Morrill) – Just Kidding Around 4-H Club

Michelle Schanaman (Gering) – Woolpack 4-H Club

Lori Tarr (Minatare) – Woolpack 4-H Club

Tom Tarr (Minatare) – Woolpack 4-H Club

Fifteen Years – Pearl Pin

Cindy Schmidt (Minatare) – Four L 4-H Club

25 Years – Emerald Pin

Carolyn Thomas (Scottsbluff) – Just Kidding Around 4-H Club

The Leader of the Year Award recognizes an enrolled 4-H volunteer leader. This person or persons may be a club leader, project leader, special interest leader, community leader or resource leader. Val Baker of Minatare was recognized as 4-H Leader of the Year for all of her time, hard work, contributions and support of 4-H as the leader of the Bit and Spur 4-H Club.

The Volunteer of the Year Award recognizes outstanding volunteers whose unselfish and dedicated service made a significant contribution to the 4-H program. The recipient does not need to be an enrolled 4-H volunteer leader. This award was presented to Craig Schadwinkel of Gering for his outstanding support of the 4-H horse program.

The Friend of 4-H Award recognizes someone who has been a true friend in providing significant support to the 4-H program. Friend of 4-H Awards was presented to Carolyn Thomas of Scottsbluff and to Fred and Deb Lonsdale of Pine Bluffs, Wyo.

Clover Kids, first-year 4-H members and graduating senior 4-H members were also recognized. Clover Kids are 4-Hers who are 5 to 7 years old and who participate in hands-on activities designed to build many different skills. This is a strictly non-competitive program with an emphasis on fun and learning.

Scotts Bluff County 4-H would like to thank the 4-H Achievement Committee: Paul and Wendi Callenius, Lucienne Keller, Julie Lane, Tanya Madsen, Patty Pittman, Jana Schwartz, Alexis Souza, Carolyn Thomas, and the 4-H Junior Leader Club for all of their work to make this event happen. Special thanks also to Paul Callenius for serving as the emcee for the program and to Lucienne Keller for taking photos.