Scotts Bluff County Fair: Static Exhibits and more pigs

BY Chabella Guzman | August 4, 2020
Scotts Bluff County Fair: Static Exhibits and more pigs
Olivia Brown of Bayard shows off her pigs, she took to this year's Scotts Bluff County Fair. KNEB/RRN/Guzman

Covid-19 put a damper on 4-H Static Exhibits at many area county fairs, but at the Scotts Bluff County Fair, Jana Schwartz 4-H Extension Assistant at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center said the same was not true.

Also, Olivia Brown of Bayard tells us about her pigs Oinkers and Daisy

Listen to hear the full interview here:

 

