Sen. Moran Applauds Increased International Food Aid Funding in FY2020 Ag Appropriations Bill

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) – co-chair of the Senate Hunger Caucus and member of Senate Appropriations Committee – today released the following statement applauding the funding levels of the FY2020 Appropriations package for international food aid:

“As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I work to prioritize funding for our international food aid programs and I was pleased to see that both the McGovern-Dole International Food for Education and Child Nutrition Program and the Food for Peace Title II Grants received increases in funding to further their missions and assist in reducing global food security.

“This is an issue in which the morally correct thing to do is also what’s in the best interest of our country. By continuing to invest in Food for Peace, McGovern-Dole and other international food aid programs, food grown by U.S. and Kansas farmers will save lives around the world and reduce conflict by promoting greater social and economic stability.”

