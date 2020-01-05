Sen. Moran Encourages Senate Leaders to Quickly Move Forward on USMCA

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) – Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, and Science and member of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture – sent a letter to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer requesting that the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) be considered immediately upon its discharge from the Senate Finance Committee.
“We ought not allow this lack of seriousness on the part of House Democrats to stand in the way of the Senate moving forward on the important legislative work the American people elected each of us to accomplish,” wrote Sen. Moran. “In particular, passage of the USMCA must be a top priority of the Senate. Should the impeachment process remain stalled, I urge you to move to the consideration of the USMCA implementing legislation upon its discharge from the Senate Finance Committee.”
“Having received 385 votes in the House of Representatives, the USMCA is an overwhelmingly bipartisan product, making its passage a readily accomplishable achievement,” continued Sen. Moran. “Barring a sudden end to House Democrats’ political gamesmanship regarding impeachment, the Senate ought to expeditiously consider and pass this historic agreement.”
The full text of the letter can be found here.
Timeline of Sen. Moran’s engagement regarding a modernized trade agreement:
- November 15, 2017: Sen. Moran sends open letter to U.S. agricultural organizations regarding the threat of NAFTA withdrawal and urged them to advocate for sound trade policy.
- December 6, 2017: Sen. Moran met with Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross regarding NAFTA negotiations.
- January 7, 2018 and January 13, 2019: Sen. Moran spoke at the American Farm Bureau Federation annual convention about the importance of trade and modernizing NAFTA.
- January 30, 2018: Sen. Moran sent a letter to President Trump highlighting how NAFTA benefits the United States and outlining how the agreement can be improved.
- February 1, 2018: Spoke at annual National Cattlemen’s Beef Association conference about importance of trade and modernizing NAFTA.
- April 12, 2018: Sen. Moran discussed the importance of trade and NAFTA during an Agriculture and Trade Roundtable at the White House with President Trump.
- May 23, 2018: Sen. Moran sent a letter urging the administration to work closely with members of Congress to make certain a renegotiated NAFTA has the congressional support necessary to be enacted into law.
- July 26, 2018: Sen. Moran spoke on the Senate floor regarding the importance of trade to Kansas, including with Canada and Mexico
- August 28, 2018: Sen. Moran sent a letter urging President Trump to ensure Canada was part of trilateral deal following the U.S. and Mexico reaching a preliminary agreement on a revamped NAFTA.
- October 1, 2018: Sen. Moran released a statement after the United States, Canada and Mexico announced they have reached a trilateral deal regarding the future of NAFTA.
- January 18, 2019: Sen. Moran authored an op-ed in The Garden City Telegram regarding the importance of trade agreements and passing the USMCA.
- April 18, 2019: Sen. Moran released a statement on the report accessing the likely impact of USMCA by the International Trade Commission.
- December 10, 2019: Sen. Moran spoke on the Senate floor applauding the agreement reached on USMCA.