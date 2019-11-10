September beef exports steady; Pork higher but slowing

September exports of U.S. beef were steady with last year’s volume, but the export value was trending lower. That’s according to USDA data compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation.

Pork exports were above last year’s levels in September but had pulled back from the larger totals in June, July, and August.

September beef exports were just shy of 109,800 metric tons, basically even with 2018, and down four percent in value to $661 million. Through the first three quarters of this year, beef exports were two percent below last year’s record pace in both volume and value.

September pork exports increased 13 percent from a year ago in volume, totaling 202,248 metric tons, and valued at $532 million. Those numbers pushed the January through September export volume five percent ahead of last year’s pace at 1.9 million metric tons. The retail value of exports to date two percent higher at $4.89 billion.

Beef exports to Japan are still struggling with the tariff rate gap between U.S. beef and the competition. However, beef exports to South Korea continue to build on a strong performance last year. Pork exports to Mexico have rebounded significantly since Mexico removed its 20 percent retaliatory duty on U.S. pork in late May.