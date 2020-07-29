SL-Marshall Pushes for Additional Assistance for Agriculture

WASHINGTON – U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D. this week sent a bipartisan, bicameral letter to Congressional Leadership encouraging the inclusion of The Farming Support to States Act in the forthcoming COVID-19 aid package. The legislation would provide federal funds to states and other stakeholders to support America’s agriculture industry and help it respond to disruptions in the food supply chain caused by COVID-19.

“More than 40 percent of the Kansas economy is tied to agriculture and earlier this year, we saw the impacts of COVID play out in Southwest Kansas and in other food processing facilities across the state. I was on the front lines of that crisis and saw first-hand the disruptions COVID can create for producers as well as consumers,” said Rep. Marshall. “While the packing plants are back to near 100 percent production levels, the impact on our livestock owners, farmers, and other producers continues. The Farming Support to States Act would enable farmers and ranchers to be more nimble in their response to emerging issues so that our food supply remains as stable as possible in these challenging times.”

The bipartisan Farming Support to States Act would increase the reliability of food access, stabilize food supply chains, address the challenges of keeping the workforce safe and on the job, respond to severe food supply disruptions, prevent and reduce catastrophic losses of livestock, milk, produce and other products, and stabilize rural economies by reducing the impact of agriculture market shocks and panicked herd and farm liquidation. The legislation is supported by the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) and the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF).