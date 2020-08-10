class="post-template-default single single-post postid-478103 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Smith to hold virtual Agriculture Summit

BY Press release | August 10, 2020
Wheat farm with partly cloudy skies. KNEB/RRN/Guzman

Congressman Adrian Smith will host a Virtual Agriculture Summit, with online sessions each morning from Tuesday, Aug. 18, through Friday, Aug. 21. 

The Virtual Agriculture Summit provides Third District constituents an opportunity to hear from Smith and his guests on the future of agriculture and rural development policy. In addition to Smith, officials such as Ambassador Gregg Doud, Chief Agriculture Negotiator, USTR, USDA Farm Service Agency Director Richard Fordyce, USDA Under Secretary for Marketing & Regulatory Programs Greg Ibach, and State Senator Curt Friesen will join the discussions on selected dates.

All sessions will be from 6:30 to 7:15 a.m., following is an outline of the summit:

Rural Housing & Rural Development Session – Tuesday, Aug. 18, Guests:  Tim Kenny, Nebraska Investment Finance Authority, and Krista Mettscher, USDA Rural Development 

USDA Programs & Ag Producers Session – Wednesday, Aug. 19, Guests: Richard Fordyce, Director, USDA Farm Service Agency, and Greg Ibach, USDA Under Secretary for Marketing & Regulatory Programs

Rural Broadband Session – Thursday, Aug. 20, Guests: State Senator Curt Friesen, and Zach Hunnicut, Nebraska Broadband Task Force Member

Trade Opportunities Session – Friday, Aug. 21, Guests: Ambassador Greg Doud, Chief Agricultural Negotiator, Office of the U.S. Trade Representative

 Those interested in attending must pre-register for each session individually at adriansmith.house.gov/AgSummit2020.

For more information about these events, contact Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900.

 

