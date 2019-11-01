Snow angels in the corn field? Harvest19 is proving that anything is possible – Friday Five (11/1/19)

Snow falls in the middle of the harvest across the heartland. This story and more in the latest edition of Friday Five!

Join Bryce and Rebel as they highlight five stories in agriculture including National Bread Month, National FFA Convention, and the U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program.

VIDEO: Friday Five for 11/1/19

Stories:

5) National Bread Month

4) 92nd Annual National FFA Convention

3) Farmers Battle the Elements this Harvest Season

2) U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program

1) Cornhusker vs. Boilermaker Agriculture



