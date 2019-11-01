class="post-template-default single single-post postid-417886 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

Snow angels in the corn field? Harvest19 is proving that anything is possible – Friday Five (11/1/19)

BY RRN Staff | November 1, 2019
Snow falls in the middle of the harvest across the heartland. This story and more in the latest edition of Friday Five!

Join Bryce and Rebel as they highlight five stories in agriculture including National Bread Month, National FFA Convention, and the U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program.

VIDEO: Friday Five for 11/1/19

Stories:

5)  National Bread Month

4) 92nd Annual National FFA Convention

3) Farmers Battle the Elements this Harvest Season

2) U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program

1) Cornhusker vs. Boilermaker Agriculture 


 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
