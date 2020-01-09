class="post-template-default single single-post postid-432268 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

BY AP | January 9, 2020
Soaring pork prices keep China’s inflation at 7-year high

Soaring pork prices that nearly doubled in December kept China’s inflation at a seven-year high despite government efforts to ease meat shortages caused by a disease outbreak.

Surging inflation adds to challenges for communist leaders who are trying to reverse a slowdown in economic growth and resolve a tariff war with Washington.

Government data showed pork prices rose 97% over a year earlier despite increased imports of China’s staple meat and the release of supplies from stockpiles. Food costs rose 17.4% and overall consumer inflation was 4.5%, well above the ruling Communist Party’s 3% official target.

Pork supplies have plunged after authorities destroyed animals and blocked shipments to stop an outbreak of African swine fever.

