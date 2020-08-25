Soil Health Partnership to spotlight wheat

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The Soil Health Partnership is dedicating three days to wheat’s role in soil health during Wheat Week September 8-10, 2020. Each day will consist of a virtual field day that begins at 9:00 am Central Time.

“We have partnered with several organizations, along with farmers in Minnesota and Kansas, to spotlight the unique benefits of wheat,” said Anna Teeter, SHP Minnesota Field Manager. “Diversifying crop rotations with a small grain like wheat can provide opportunities to expand conservation practices.”

The first day will focus on why and how wheat industry groups are investing in soil health and striving for sustainability. Day two will feature SHP partner farmers in Kansas, Justin Knopf and Mike Jordan. Day three includes SHP partner farmers in Minnesota, Glenn Hjelle and Trinity Creek Ranch.

This provides the opportunity to hear from growers who have experienced challenges in their operations and are incorporating effective soil health practices to mitigate them, as well as how growers persevere with conservation practices in diverse growing conditions.

“Holding this virtually allows us to have impactful conversations with growers looking for guidance on soil health practices well beyond our area,” said Keith Byerly, SHP Kansas & Nebraska Field Manager. “When it comes to soil health, we find that while the practice may be different, the principle is still the same. So, no matter the region you farm, there are beneficial takeaways.”

To register for one or all three days go to: https://www.soilhealthpartnership.org/events/. If you cannot attend the live event, still register for access to the recording of the field day.