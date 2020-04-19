Sorghum See’s Strong Exports

According to the National Sorghum Producers export sales were strong again last week with 2.9 million bushels in commitments. China led these purchases, but Japan and Korea contributed as well. Shipments were also strong, with total deliveries of 5.8 million bushels, predominately to China. Export basis continued its meteoric rise with sorghum delivered to the Gulf in May now commanding a 32 percent premium to corn or a flat price of $5.16 per bushel. This strength continues to expand into the interior, with basis gains finally occurring in isolated areas such as western Kansas. Overall, interior basis gains averaged $0.05-$0.10 per bushel with some areas rising more than $0.50. New crop basis gains have begun, as well, with significant local regional players such as TMA Grain in central Kansas moving new crop sorghum to just above new crop corn.

In other sorghum related news the National Sorghum Producers are now accepting applications for three positions on the 2021 board of directors. The NSP board leads efforts toward legislative and regulatory change to help create a more profitable, diverse and competitive sorghum industry. Qualified candidates must be a current NSP member and have a passion for representing sorghum growers through lobbying and fundraising activities. No prior board experience is necessary, only a desire to improve the sorghum industry.

Applications are due Friday, May 8, 2020, at 5 p.m. CST. The NSP Nominating Committee will review all applications before making nominations to the NSP board of directors for consideration and election during the August summer board meeting. Each position includes a three-year term beginning October 1, 2020, the start of NSP’s fiscal year. For the application or more information, interested candidates can contact NSP Director of Operations Garrett Mink at 806-749-3478, garrett@ sorghumgrowers.com or visit www.SorghumGrowers.com/ leadership/.