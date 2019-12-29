STARTING AN ORGANIC GRAIN FARMING OPERATION – WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Discussion on how to prepare mentally for the complexity of an organic farming operation. Items discussed include managing multiple crops (adding small grains and forages) and a more diverse equipment line; how to be prepared for peer pressure from neighbors or simply how to be prepared for having a few weeds in your once weed free fields; and the importance of everyone in the operation being on board with transitioning to organic farming will also be discussed.

An overview of the organic certification process, National Organic Program Regulations, and some resources available to producers considering organic certification. The presentation will highlight the requirements of an Organic System Plan, what to expect at inspection, record-keeping requirements, and certification time frame. There will also be opportunity to ask questions for more discussion with a local certification agency.

1:30 p.m. Organic Grain Marketing

Alex Wolf, Scoular Organic Grain Manager – Omaha, NE

An overview of the supply and demand fundamentals of the organic market, including a breakdown of the various demand sectors and how the market has grown over time. We’ll also go over how producers can find organic markets and the basics of contracting.

2:00 p.m. The Importance of Cover Crops in an Organic Rotation

Jim Starr, Joel & Jim Starr Partnership – Hastings, NE

Cover crops can provide enough N to grow organic crops that rival conventional crops in both yield and weed control. They also can provide erosion control and increase organic matter and biology in the soil. The cover crops make the organic rotation work

2:30 p.m. Speakers Panel



3:00 p.m. Evaluation

3:15 p.m. Adjourn