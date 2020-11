State winners for wheat growers’ 2020 contest announced

Last week, the National Wheat Foundation (NWF) announced the national winners for the 2020 National Wheat Yield Contest.

Today, NWF is announcing the state winners for the 2020 Contest which includes 77 growers from 25 states. The Foundation’s National Wheat Yield Contest offers growers the opportunity to compete with farmers from across the United States and improve their production practices through new and innovative techniques.

“If you asked the general public where they think wheat is grown, they would say states like Kansas or Nebraska,” stated Foundation Board Chairman David Cleavinger. “The National Wheat Yield Contest proves differently and shows the diversity of the wheat crop and that it can be grown from the East to the West Coast and in between.”

The contest recognizes winners in two primary competition categories: winter wheat and spring wheat, and two subcategories: dryland and irrigated.

“NWF would like to thank our sponsors for helping to make the contest available to wheat growers in the U.S. and, again, recognize DTN/The Progressive Farmer as the official publication of the Contest,” continued Cleavinger. “As the contest continues to grow, we hope to see growers from new states enter the contest and include wheat farmers from states not recognized in this year’s batch of winners.”

First Name Last Name Field County Field State Variety Variety Name Final Yield State Winners Elvie Hunter Madison AL AgriPro Harrison 114.36 1st Brett Arnusch Weld CO WestBred WB4418 79.67 1st Doug Stout Latah ID WestBred Keldin 179.91 1st Harlan Zenner Nez Perce ID Limagrain LCS Hulk 176.40 2nd Matt Drechsel Kootenai ID WestBred WB1529 127.87 3rd Dale Wehmeyer St. Clair IL AgriMAXX AM513 119.40 1st Matt Wehmeyer St. Clair IL AgriMAXX AM516 110.72 2nd Mark Krausz Clinton IL AgriMAXX AM505 108.36 3rd Tyler Ediger Meade KS WestBred WB4792 108.43 1st Andrew Lee Cowley KS WestBred WB4401 105.09 2nd Darwin Ediger Meade KS WestBred Winterhawk 104.43 3rd Sam Halcomb Logan KY AgriMAXX AM438 80.98 1st Nick Suwyn Barry MI AgriPro SY 576 170.24 1st Nancy Bartle Sanilac MI Irrer Seed ISF 727 147.32 2nd Dwight Bartle Sanilac MI Diehl Seeds DF 112 140.50 3rd David Rohlfing Gasconade MO Pioneer P25R61 113.05 1st Todd Hansen Hill MT WestBred Keldin 45.99 1st Matthew Sanderson Wayne NC USG 3118 109.83 1st David Temple Camden NC Syngenta SY Viper 92.38 2nd Richard Keiser Hitchcock NE PlainsGold Snowmass 2.0 82.72 1st Dave Sauder Garden NE PlainsGold Breck 75.43 2nd Eric Eachus Mullica Hill NJ Dyna-Gro Shirley 132.77 1st Matthew Toussaint Orleans NY Erie Erie 110.97 1st Mark Hoorman Henry OH AgriPro SY 547 118.27 1st Jim Dauch Sandusky OH Pioneer 25R61 116.02 2nd David Lutz Trumbull OH Ebberts 957 114.67 3rd Levi Johnson Alfalfa OK WestBred WB4699 111.32 1st CR Freeman Kiowa OK OK Genetics,Inc. OK Corral 100.60 2nd Scott Kodesh Noble OK WestBred WB4699 98.98 3rd Bruce Ruddenklau Polk OR ORSU Rosalyn 191.17 1st Darren Grumbine Lebanon PA Pioneer 25R77 152.86 1st Dylan Beam Berks PA Pioneer 25R61 148.30 2nd Ernest Mast Lancaster PA Pioneer 25R74 137.07 3rd Nathan Vander Schaaf Jones SD Agripro SY Monument 88.13 1st Ben Scholz Collin TX AGS 2055 72.81 1st Shane Richman Shenandoah VA Mercer MBX 17-M-245 96.08 1st John Dixon Garfield WA McGregor Seed M-Press 189.97 1st Jason Beechinor Walla Walla WA Limagrain Artdeco 171.92 2nd Kyle Duncan Spokane WA WestBred WB1529 158.35 3rd R&K Farms Laramie WY WestBred WB4462 110.37 1st

WINTER WHEAT – IRRIGATED

First Name Last Name Field County Field State Variety Variety Name Final Yield State Winners Nick Macy Modoc CA WestBred WB1783 167.59 1st Marc Arnusch Weld CO WestBred WB4418 161.80 1st Rylee Reynolds Twin Falls ID AgriPro SY Ovation 196.85 1st Rick Pearson Twin Falls ID AgriPro Sy Assure 191.99 2nd Gary Reynolds Twin Falls ID AgriPro SY Ovation 185.64 3rd Kim Gamble Kiowa KS WestBred WB4792 135.39 1st Eric Purvis Wallace KS WestBred WB Grainfield 124.77 2nd Brock Neville Sedgwick KS WestBred WB4699 106.14 3rd Nick Suwyn Barry MI AgriPro SY100 168.74 1st Kody Stricker Box Butte NE WestBred WB4303 100.70 1st CR Freeman Kiowa OK OK Genetics,Inc. OK Corral 121.62 1st Blaise Wilde Tom Green TX OK Genetics,Inc. Showdown 106.21 1st Derek Friehe Grant WA Limagrain Jet 206.70 1st Joel Zwainz Lincoln WA Limagrain Shine 197.15 2nd Travis Schuh Franklin WA Limagrain Jet 196.44 3rd

SPRING WHEAT – DRYLAND

First Name Last Name Field County Field State Variety Variety Name Final Yield State Winners Trevor Stout Latah ID WestBred WB9303 139.22 1st Randy Duncan Benewah ID WestBred WB6121 125.79 2nd Trevor Stout Latah ID WestBred WB9668 118.75 3rd Brian Lacey Grant MN WestBred WB9479 96.30 1st Bob Wimpfheimer Pennington MN WestBred WB9479 93.76 2nd Paul Solem W. Polk MN WestBred WB9479 73.45 3rd Doug Manning Flathead MT WestBred WB9668 107.01 1st Vince Mattson Liberty MT WestBred WB9719 53.78 2nd Rick Albrecht Griggs ND WestBred WB9590 120.65 1st Brandon Albrecht Stutsman ND WestBred WB9590 118.88 2nd Raymond & Amanda Kopp Ward ND WestBred WB9719 115.24 3rd Tom Duyck Washington OR WaState Diva 123.60 1st Robert Holzwarth Hamlin SD Limagrain Cannon 87.73 1st Monte Leidenix Corson SD WestBred WB9719 51.70 2nd Nathan Vander Schaaf Jones SD Agripro SY Valda 44.57 3rd

SPRING WHEAT – IRRIGATED