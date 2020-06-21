Statement by Steve Nelson, President, Regarding Court Action Upholding EPA Order Allowing Use of Dicamba Stocks

LINCOLN, NEB. – “Nebraska Farm Bureau welcomes the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals decision denying an emergency motion that would have effectively overturned EPA orders and stopped farmers from using existing stocks of XtendiMax, Engenia, and FeXapan dicamba products.

In response to a June 3, Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling vacating the labels for these products, EPA provided regulatory relief to farmers by allowing them to use existing stocks of the products through July 31, 2020 as part of the agency’s cancellation orders.

While we continue to review this ruling and other pending legal action related to these dicamba products, this is positive news, particularly for soybean farmers who fully expected to have the ability to use them for weed control this growing season.”