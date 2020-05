Baby Cora Miller from Culbertson, NE celebrated her first birthday the only way a proper Nebraskan should – with a steak!

PLUS one Nebraskan is traveling the Cornhusker state one small town at a time.

STORIES:

5) Baby Steak, Doo Doo

4) Nebraskan Visits Nearly 400 NE Towns

3) FFA Speeches Go Virtual

2) Gossen Selected as Next NCTA Dean

1) Apply Now for FFA Chapter Grants