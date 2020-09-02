Stolen cattle out of Kansas may have made their way into Nebraska

The Nebraska Brand Committee is asking people to keep their eyes open as an investigation is underway in Kansas into the theft of 25 head of cattle that may have come north into Nebraska.
The Wabaunsee County, Kansas Sherrif’s Office is conducting the investigation on the 25 cattle of mixed breeds including Charolais, Angues, and others. The 800 lb heifers were red, black, red/white faced, black/white faced, or all white and will have a “3M” brand on their left hip and orange ear tags.
Currently there is a registered “3M” brand on the left hip in Nebraska to an individual in Gering, but investigators believe the distance is far enough that these aren’t related.
If you have any information on these cattle you can contact Christian J. “C.J.” Fell with the Nebraska Brand Committee.
Christian J. “C J” Fell
Criminal Investigator Area III
Nebraska Brand Committee
31242 Highway 34
Haigler, NE 69030
E-Mail Christian.Fell@nebraska.gov
Cell/ Office (970)-630-6430
© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information