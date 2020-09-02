Stolen cattle out of Kansas may have made their way into Nebraska

The Nebraska Brand Committee is asking people to keep their eyes open as an investigation is underway in Kansas into the theft of 25 head of cattle that may have come north into Nebraska.

The Wabaunsee County, Kansas Sherrif’s Office is conducting the investigation on the 25 cattle of mixed breeds including Charolais, Angues, and others. The 800 lb heifers were red, black, red/white faced, black/white faced, or all white and will have a “3M” brand on their left hip and orange ear tags.