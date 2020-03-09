class="post-template-default single single-post postid-445874 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Stress Webinar To Talk on Signs & How to Find Help

BY UNL Extension | March 9, 2020
Home News Agricultural News
Stress Webinar To Talk on Signs & How to Find Help

TUESDAY, MARCH 17, 2020 12:00 NOON, CDT

Link to webinar: zoom.us/j/283190186

*no preregistration for the webinar .. just enter the above address.
Stress has become a fact of life for farm families. Many are facing financial problems, marketing uncertainties, farm transfer issues, weather, production challenges and more.

Nebraska Cattlemen has partnered with UNL–Nebraska Extension to offer this webinar to producers.
· Recognizing symptoms of stress in ourselves and others
· Understanding how chronic stress affects us and learning coping strategies
· How to talk to someone experiencing chronic stress
· How to approach a conversation if you feel someone is considering suicide
· Where to turn for help

If you or someone you know needs help with stress management or would like to talk to someone confidentially. Call the Rural Response Hotline 800-464-0258

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments