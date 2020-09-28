Student, host community applications open for 2021 Rural Fellows program

The Rural Fellows program is now accepting applications for their 2021 program for both students and host communities.

The program, which began in 2013, is seeking 200 college students and 100 host communities for a 10-week summer internship experience. That’s a 10-fold increase from last year’s program, which sent 15 students to 7 communities across Nebraska.

The Rural Fellows internships take place from mid-May through late July 2021. The summer projects range in topics, including entrepreneurship, economic and business development, and early childhood development.

“The Rural Fellows program, through the student interns, connects the research of UNL faculty to rural Nebraska communities,” said Helen Fagan, Rural Fellows program coordinator. “At the same time, the program gives participating students a close-up view of the leadership and innovation taking place in rural communities across the state, as well as deep, personal ties across Nebraska.”

The program is open to first-year college students through graduate students at any college in Nebraska. The application deadline for students is November 15.

The application deadline for host communities is Oct. 30.

Students and communities can learn more at ruralprosperityne.unl.edu/rural-fellows.