Sustainable farming pioneer and visionary leader remembered

TERREBONNE, Ore. —Sustainable farming leader, advocate, and pioneering farmer Andrew Gunther passed away on Feb. 19, 2021 at the age of 57. Gunther was the Executive Director of the global nonprofit certifier A Greener World (AGW) for over a decade and a long-standing advocate for sustainability and transparency in the food system.

Working with over 6,000 farms managing more than three million acres across the world, Gunther’s expertise and relentless hard work drove unprecedented program growth at A Greener World. Consumer Reports rated the nonprofit certifier’s flagship certification, Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW, as the only “highly meaningful” food label for farm animal welfare, outdoor access, and sustainability, while a recent report from the Hartman Group, a leading food and beverage market research company, acknowledged the Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW label as having the highest impact on consumer purchasing behavior of any food label.

Under Gunther’s leadership, AGW expanded to offer five of the world’s trusted and transparent food labels and services to farmers, ranchers, and food businesses around the globe, with certified farming and food businesses now operating in Ireland, Europe, the United States, Canada, Central America, and South Africa.

Recently, Gunther led the creation and launch of AGW’s newest label, Certified Regenerative by A Greener World, a whole-farm assurance of sustainability, measuring benefits for soil, water, air, biodiversity, infrastructure, animal welfare, and social responsibility.

“This sudden, tragic loss is a devasting one for the Gunther family, the AGW team, and everyone who knew and loved Andrew. While his passing leaves our hearts heavy, we know that he would want us to keep the ship sailing in the same direction and with even more speed,” said Emily Moose, A Greener World’s acting executive director.

Gunther is survived by his wife, Tracy Gunther, their two sons, and their first grandchild. The Gunther family has established a memorial fund, the Andrew Gunther Sustainable Futures Fund, to honor his legacy of passionate support for young people in agriculture. For more information, contact info@agreenerworld.org or 1-800-373-8806.