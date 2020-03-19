Temporary Hours of Service Exemption for Livestock Haulers

(March 18, 2020) — Due to the COVID-19 emergency relief effort, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has exempted livestock haulers from compliance with federal Hours of Service rules that limit drive time until at least April 12. Drivers wishing to haul under this exemption are suggested to print out and keep in their cab a copy of the Expanded Emergency Declaration, available here.

The Expanded Emergency Declaration provides relief to those drivers hauling “food” and “immediate precursor raw materials… that are required and to be used for the manufacture of … food.” The Livestock marketing Association (LMA) has received official interpretation from the Office of the Secretary of Transportation that ALL livestock movement fits these exemption definitions. Once the driver has returned to the their “normal reporting location,” the driver must still receive a minimum of 10 hours off duty to rest.