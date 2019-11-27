Turkey Day Tidbits

Turkey:
- An estimated 88% of Americans have a turkey as their Thanksgiving centerpiece.
- Over 46 million turkeys are consumed every year during the Thanksgiving holiday.
- There are over 100 million turkeys on farms across the United States.
Green Beans:
- Green beans are the third most commonly grown vegetable in the United States.
- The top green bean-producing states are Wisconsin, Florida and New York.
Cranberries:
- There are an average of 200 cranberries packed into every can of cranberry sauce.
- Wisconsin is the leading producer of cranberries, producing 62 percent of the U.S crop in 2017.
Sweet Potatoes:
- The sweet potato is the sixth most important food crop worldwide, after crops including rice and wheat.
- North Carolina is the No. 1 sweet potato-producing state in the country, followed by Louisiana, California and Mississippi.
Pie:
- About 35% of Americans admit to eating pie for breakfast after the Thanksgiving holiday.
- An estimated 1 in 5 Americans admit to have eaten an entire pie by themselves.
