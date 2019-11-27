class="post-template-default single single-post postid-423495 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

Turkey Day Tidbits

BY RRN Staff | November 27, 2019
Turkey:

  • An estimated 88% of Americans have a turkey as their Thanksgiving centerpiece.
  • Over 46 million turkeys are consumed every year during the Thanksgiving holiday.
  • There are over 100 million turkeys on farms across the United States.

Green Beans:

  • Green beans are the third most commonly grown vegetable in the United States.
  • The top green bean-producing states are Wisconsin, Florida and New York.

Cranberries:

  • There are an average of 200 cranberries packed into every can of cranberry sauce. 
  • Wisconsin is the leading producer of cranberries, producing 62 percent of the U.S crop in 2017. 

Sweet Potatoes:

  • The sweet potato is the sixth most important food crop worldwide, after crops including rice and wheat.
  • North Carolina is the No. 1 sweet potato-producing state in the country, followed by Louisiana, California and Mississippi.

Pie:

  • About 35% of Americans admit to eating pie for breakfast after the Thanksgiving holiday.
  • An estimated 1 in 5 Americans admit to have eaten an entire pie by themselves. 

 

