The Engler Journey: A $50 Business

The Engler Entrepreneurship Program at the University of Nebraska- Lincoln incorporates numerous courses that provide students with hands-on, real-world entrepreneurship experiences.

One of those courses is Agribusiness Entrepreneurial Finance, commonly referred to as the $50 Business Class. Students are put into small groups and given $50 to start any business they can think of.

Isabella Jacobsen, Mariah Lane and Ryan Husa experienced adversity when they were trying to come up with a business idea. But a television show followed by a text message gave them the perfect business idea.

Listen to Isabella Jacobsen and Mariah Lane in the Engler Journey here.

“I was watching tv, and I just saw cornhole boards on tv, and I was like, ‘Wow, maybe this is what’s for us,’” said Lane.

She sent the idea via text message to her group, and it didn’t take long after that for them to buy supplies and build custom cornhole boards.

So far this semester, the group has learned how to accept failure, manage money and collaborate as a team.

“Having a strong team is really what makes this process run,” said Jacobsen.

Click here to learn more about the Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship at the University of Nebraska- Lincoln.