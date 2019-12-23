The Engler Journey: Brock Vetick

Lyons, Nebraska, native Brock Vetick studied plant biology until Spring 2019.

He was intent on being a research scientist. He referred to himself as a science nerd, and his twitter handle mentions science guy. In fact, in 2018, Brock was the National FFA Proficiency Award winner in Agricultural Research- Integrated Systems. He’s good at all things science, but he wasn’t content with what he was doing anymore.

“Something inside of me was telling me it was time to make a change. I kept hushing that voice until I finally listened to it. That’s when I joined the program.”

Listen to Brock in the Engler Journey here.

Today, Brock is a junior studying Agricultural Economics and Engler Entrepreneurship, which has allowed him to discover his passion for economic and rural development.

“The ventures I’m working on now, they may not be where I’ll end up, but they are a vehicle through which I can pursue that purpose and find that happiness.”

Click here to learn more about the Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship program at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln.