The Engler Journey: Eli Wolfe

BY Alex Voichoskie | October 15, 2019
Eli Wolfe - Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship

Regardless if you think you actually have a purpose or not, you should still do what your heart tells you to do.

- Eli Wolfe

Eli Wolfe has realized the importance of paving his own entrepreneurial path.

During his freshmen year in the Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship program, the Kearney, Nebraska, native decided to start a clothing business, SWAE. The business was doing well, but last fall, he decided to discontinue the business.

Listen to the Engler Journey featuring Eli Wolfe here.

“I realized that I really loved doing it, but what I envisioned the business to be was not what it was becoming.  By that time I was thinking, ‘Why did I come in thinking I wanted to be like all those other people?'”

After he discontinued the business, he applied for a number of internships in New York City. Unfortunately, he didn’t land any of those internships, so he spent the summer on his family’s dairy farm. That gave him the opportunity to reflect on his career path.

“Regardless if you think you actually have a purpose or not, you should still do what your heart tells you to do. So I’ve been trying to work on blocking out all the voices. Social media is a big one.”

Eli also serves on the Engler Executive Team.

Learn more about the Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship program at the University of Nebraska- Lincoln here.

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved.
