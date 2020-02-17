The Engler Journey – Emily Bledsoe

Emily Bledsoe followed her Christian calling to create a business that incorporates her calligraphy skills with her love for serving others.

During her time in the Engler program, the Blair, Nebraska, native was encouraged to follow her passion. She became frustrated with the advice because she didn’t know what her passion was, and even if she did, she didn’t know how she would create a business from that passion.

But she endured.

“In Luke 21:19, it says ‘With endurance, you will gain your lives.’ That grit that Engler talks about is that endurance that Luke talks about,” she said.

Her endurance paid off her junior year of college.

That’s when she purchased her first Bible with the inclination to read it quickly. But she recognized there was more to the Scripture she was reading, and in turn, she recognized there was more she could do with that Scripture.

“I bought a calligraphy pen, started taking all of my notes in class in calligraphy, and then journaling from the Bible in calligraphy as well.”

Her handwriting and her new love for the Bible revealed how she could turn a passion into a business.

Today, Emily creates wedding invitations and welcome signs, and she hosts calligraphy workshops.

