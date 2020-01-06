The Engler Journey: Haley Miles

Photographer Elliot Erwitt once said, “I’ve found [photography] has little to do with the things you see and everything to do with the way you see them.”

The same thought is true for rural photographer Haley Miles. The Ainsworth, Nebraska, native is a 2015 graduate of the University of Nebraska- Lincoln and the owner of Sandhills Blue Photography.

Before she launched her photography business, she was one of the first classes to experience the Engler Entrepreneurship program.

“Being a part of laying the groundwork for this organization is really special to me,” said Miles. “To see what it’s doing now to create tangible businesses and experiences for students is awesome because it just gave me the fire to create something…”

Miles worked for a few companies after she graduated college, and one company brought her back to her hometown. Although she liked her job, she recognized she wanted to serve her rural community and its people in a different way.

“I wouldn’t even say that I’m that passionate about taking photos,” said Miles. “But I’m so passionate about serving my people, and my people are smalltown couples and people that are building their own smalltown family dream and their ag operations together.”

