The Engler Journey: Kelsey Thompson

Kelsey Thompson was enrolled in the College of Business on UNL City Campus, but after one semester, she was missing a sense of community.

Encouraged by her friends, the Albion, Neb. native decided to join the Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship program to fill that void.

She was initially hesitant to begin her first Engler course because she didn’t have a business yet. However, Kelsey says she’s learned that entrepreneurship is not always about owning a business, it’s about having an entrepreneurial mindset.

“It’s okay to not know what you’re going to do in five years,” Thompson said. “It’s the journey which is going to shape you.”

