The Engler Journey – Oscaline Usanase

Oscaline Usanase is a senior at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln studying Integrated Science. Originally from Kigali, Rwanda, her Nebraska journey started in the fall of 2016.

“Go back and take a deep look at yourself, and see the things that make you who you are,” she said.

Today, Oscaline is the founder of The Resolution Time for Ladies, a weekly gathering designed to help women explore biblical views of challenges they face.

She also wrote a book, Born for a Purpose, which will be released on Amazon later this year.

