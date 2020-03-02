class="post-template-default single single-post postid-444155 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

The Engler Journey – Oscaline Usanase

BY Alex Voichoskie | March 2, 2020
The Engler Journey - Oscaline Usanase

Go back and take a deep look at yourself, and see the things that make you who you are.

- Oscaline Usanase

Oscaline Usanase is a senior at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln studying Integrated Science. Originally from Kigali, Rwanda, her Nebraska journey started in the fall of 2016.

“Go back and take a deep look at yourself, and see the things that make you who you are,” she said.

Today, Oscaline is the founder of The Resolution Time for Ladies, a weekly gathering designed to help women explore biblical views of challenges they face.

She also wrote a book, Born for a Purpose, which will be released on Amazon later this year.

Click here to learn more about the Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship program at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln.

Listen to Oscaline in the Engler Journey here.

