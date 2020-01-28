Higher corn, lower beans & wheat. Corona Virus…what effects will it have on the markets. Real and its marketing tools compared to us. Chinese New Year. How is that playing a tole on the markets? Livestock-no early cash trade. Struggle in the markets yesterday. USMCA, cash cattle, stock markets…all playing in to the market trade.
The Fontanelle Final Bell with Sam Hudson of Cornbelt Marketing
Darcy Maulsby/iStock/Thinkstock
© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Comments