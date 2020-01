USDA WASDE Report. Nothing friendly on the grain report. Unicorn type of day! Brad explains. How do the basis numbers look? Ethanol/DDG’s & China. Cattle prices were higher with the hopes that the cash would see some higher Friday trade numbers. Macro’s for the cattle not great. Middle of a big fund role. Negative side of the market is the cut-out value-cutting back on Saturday kills. No real threat in the weather-does that make you nervous? Hogs still caught in the same trading range.