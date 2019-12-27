End of year is near. Today the markets focused on the KC Wheat-they are at the top. Is this long term? South American production on beans-FINALLY the markets are starting to talk about it. Brazilian farmers mind set. Generational changes for Brazil. What will you be seeing on your trip? How do we get that mind set focus here? Quiet export markets…comes as no surprise with the end of year/trade deals being worked out.
The Friday Fontanelle Final Bell with Heather Ramsey of the ARC Group
