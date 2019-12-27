The Friday Fontanelle Final Bell with Heather Ramsey of the ARC Group

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-429451 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

BY Susan Littlefield | December 27, 2019
End of year is near.  Today the markets focused on the KC Wheat-they are at the top.  Is this long term?  South American production on beans-FINALLY the markets are starting to talk about it.  Brazilian farmers mind set.  Generational changes for Brazil.  What will you be seeing on your trip?  How do we get that mind set focus here?  Quiet export markets…comes as no surprise with the end of year/trade deals being worked out.

