class="post-template-default single single-post postid-488887 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

The Friday Fontanelle Final Bell with Jeff Peterson of Heartland Farm Partners

BY Susan Littlefield | October 2, 2020
Home News Crops
The Friday Fontanelle Final Bell with Jeff Peterson of Heartland Farm Partners
Combine and Soybean Field
  • Recap the corn and soybean markets for the week.
  • Why have the markets been so volatile this week?
  • Did you see any surprises from the quarterly stocks report?
  • Do you think the smaller stocks were because of more demand or smaller crop?
  • Is there a way to forecast possible prices based on the information from the quarterly stock’s numbers?
  • What are possible corn and soybean prices based on the latest information?
  • How is the weather looking in South America?
  • What are the factors the corn and soybean markets will be focused on going forward?
  • What are your thoughts on basis going forward? Sell off combine or hold?

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: