The Friday Fontanelle Final Bell with Jeff Peterson of Heartland Farm Partners

BY Susan Littlefield | November 15, 2019
 How did the corn and soybean markets do for the week?  Does the market care if a Trade deal is done with China?

a.       Yes Initially.

b.       Depends on the deal after the initial move.

Do you think a trade deal with China will get done in the next month?  Did your opinion on the market change after the crop? What will the market be watching going forward?

a.       South American Weather

b.       Demand

c.       Chinese Trade Talks

d.       US Production

8.       How does corn demand look?

a.       Ethanol

b.       Exports

How does soybean Demand look? Where do you think the market goes from here?

