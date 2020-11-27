The Friday Fontanelle Final Bell with Jeff Peterson with Heartland Farm Partners

Recap of the markets for the week.

2. How is the export demand looking for corn and soybeans?

3. Are you concerned about the rumors of China cancelling soybean purchases?

4. How is the ethanol demand for corn looking?

5. How does South American weather look?

6. What potential problems does the drier conditions in South America Produce?

7. Are corn and soybean prices overvalued or undervalued?

8. Do you think the prices of corn and soybeans go higher?

9. What do you think happens to basis levels?