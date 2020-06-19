class="post-template-default single single-post postid-468417 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

BY Susan Littlefield | June 19, 2020
The Friday Fontanelle Final Bell with Kyle Bumsted with Allendale Inc.

Wheat harvest, July options, many balls in the air with many things being tossed at it over the weekend into the Sunday night trade.  China talk let’s get a confirmation before the markets take reaction.  Crude oil sees a bit of a rally.  Boxed beef has taken another drop…dog days of summer hitting many how does it effect consumer demand.  COVID-should we have another shelter place how is that going to effect & the back log of cattle.

