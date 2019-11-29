The Friday Fontanelle Final Bell with Shawn Hackett of Hackett Financial

Markets closed early on Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. This year’s crop outcome-what will be harvested is about there-this could move the markets higher as reality sets in that all the crop won’t be out before 2020. How will this change the basis? Cash will win in the end. South American production-any issues heading into December. December 15th deadline looming with China-will they just continue to buy what they need? Corn exports saw some improvements this past week. Getting a final spike trade in the dairy industry. Still seeing some Chinese purchases for milk powder. Weeks snowstorms and upcoming weekend weather be of concern to the feeder cattle market?