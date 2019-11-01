The Friday Fontanelle Final Bell with Shawn Hackett of Hackett Financial

Weather in South America. WASDE report a week away. How will markets go heading into next week. China another hold. Basis harvest pressure heading into the weekend. Could a soften be happening. What we are seeing in the dollar trade & its effects on the grain & livestock market. Class 3 milk prices have had some excitement this week. Vertical move higher in cattle market. Beef packer margins continue to be strong as does exports. Smart Money-no selling on this rally-does this mean there is more of a rally to go? Brazilian Cattle prices.