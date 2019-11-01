The Friday Fontanelle Final Bell with Shawn Hackett of Hackett Financial

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-418024 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

BY Susan Littlefield | November 1, 2019
Weather in South America.  WASDE report a week away.  How will markets go heading into next week.  China another hold.  Basis harvest pressure heading into the weekend.  Could a soften be happening. What we are seeing in the dollar trade & its effects on the grain & livestock market.  Class 3 milk prices have had some excitement this week.  Vertical move higher in cattle market.  Beef packer margins continue to be strong as does exports.   Smart Money-no selling on this rally-does this mean there is more of a rally to go?  Brazilian Cattle prices.

