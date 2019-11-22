class="post-template-default single single-post postid-422719 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

The Friday Fontanelle Final Bell with Sue Martin of Ag & Investment

BY Susan Littlefield | November 22, 2019
Lower corn & beans for a Friday.  Pre-holiday works going on.  Look at the basis in the country.  Ethanol is making some profits.  Dry down late harvest issues.  Export markets for both grain & livestock.  Feeder cattle lead the way lower.  Boxes took a drop which didn’t help the market.

