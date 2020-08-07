- This is a week many are ready to put to bed.
- Reality check is good once and awhile
- USDA Report next week
- Not everything isn’t negative out there
- where is the ethanol market at right now
- don’t become a buyer right now
- Funds still have a sizable short position as it typically does near harvest
- Are grain guys nervous on lack of protein movement
The Friday Fontanelle Final Bell with Troy Nielson of Smart Yield
