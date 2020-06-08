The Monday Fontanelle Final Bell with Heather Ramsey of the ARC Group

Funds are liquidating during the day trade after liquidating overnight. Buy corn/sell beans is the feel. Weather is the market right. No major signs of drought in the Midwest. Crop progress info out later this afternoon. Southwest Kansas dry but not drought dry. Brazil should be releasing final bean & corn estimates. Shouldn’t be a surprise to see a large number of soybeans & unchanged on the corn. S&D Report comes out on Thursday. Not a lot of replant going on across the U.S. we need the problems to adjust the markets, but we must live in reality. Ethanol margins remain stable.