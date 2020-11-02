- Nervousness heading into election tomorrow
- How the markets came back around
- Wheat & Crude Oil were part of the turnaround
- Globally how are they looking at the trade & dollar ahead of & after Tuesday?
- COVID concerns
- Can the cash market kick it in gear with the fat cattle?
- Is their weight concerns for cattle?
The Monday Fontanelle Final Bell with Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics
© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information