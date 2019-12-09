The Monday Fontanelle Final Bell with Sam Hudson of Cornbelt Marketing

USMCA Chatter. Spitting of weather across the Midwest. Soybeans sharply higher-funds are short. Trade deal talks of last week makes some worried that a deal with China might not be done. Extended crop reports…crop report out tomorrow-can we expect any surprises? Stats Canada Vomitoxin issues, test weight issues on corn. South America weather. Price action on the livestock shows we haven’t learned a lot on the trade issues.