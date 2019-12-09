class="post-template-default single single-post postid-425676 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

BY Susan Littlefield | December 9, 2019
The Monday Fontanelle Final Bell with Sam Hudson of Cornbelt Marketing

USMCA Chatter.  Spitting of weather across the Midwest.  Soybeans sharply higher-funds are short.  Trade deal talks of last week makes some worried that a deal with China might not be done.  Extended crop reports…crop report out tomorrow-can we expect any surprises?  Stats Canada Vomitoxin issues, test weight issues on corn.   South America weather.  Price action on the livestock shows we haven’t learned a lot on the trade issues.

