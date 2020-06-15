class="post-template-default single single-post postid-467412 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

The Monday Fontanelle Final Bell with Sue Martin of Ag & Investment

BY Susan Littlefield | June 15, 2020
Markets had an almost standstill type of feel to it.  How do you market in a day like today.  There is a move to a weather-related market, as winds pick up & rain has stopped in many areas.  Crop Progress report out this afternoon, any surprises expected?  Stabilization to the ethanol market.  So, IS China back into the market for U.S. beans?  The Real has slipped a bit, is there pressure from South America for grain purchases & China?  Livestock, just like grains had an uneventful trading day.  Feeders did push to some higher money, but not by much.  Cash looks to be steady this week, we have a cattle on feed report on Friday.  How will that effect the trade?  Sue is a bit more price positive to the hog market.

 

