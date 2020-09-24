The Thursday Fontanelle Final Bell Troy Nielson with Smart Yield

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-487191 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
- Right in the middle of soybean harvest
- Export information on corn & beans
- South America…where are they at with their crops
- Quarterly stocks report…how does that affect the markets & compare to the October WASDE
- US Weather & harvest
© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited.
Copyright Information