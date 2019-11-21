Corn continues to see slop progress in harvest with over 3 billion bushels still out. Beans have been in a difficult spot, many still question the USDA reports. Hong Kong-is this causing a slow down in getting a trade agreement in place. South America supplies are running small. Cattle futures see a lower trade & ASF spread & the market effects.
The Thursday Fontanelle Final Bell with Darin Fessler of Lakefront Futures
