Looking at next weeks USDA report due out January 10. Fresh money flowing into the market, is there limit to the downside? Basis will continue strong but how will that compete with the ethanol market. China signing phase one January 15th. China in the market for more ethanol. Cattle started 2020 in the negative. Thoughts on the cattle weights with above temperatures.
The Thursday Fontanelle Final Bell with PJ Conradt of Tredas
