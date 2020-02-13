Markets continue to narrow. Grains trade lower on a Thursday. Commitments are down 26% from a year ago on corn. Will we be able to move forward? Beans were able to test $9.00. Coronavirus continues to raise issues, and avian bird flu continues to be an issue. More spreading from hogs to cattle. Hogs might have seen a new low. Markets right now importing into China causing problems.
The Thursday Fontanelle Final Bell with Sue Martin of Ag & Investment
Image courtesy of UNL Cropwatch
