class="post-template-default single single-post postid-440378 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

The Thursday Fontanelle Final Bell with Sue Martin of Ag & Investment

BY Susan Littlefield | February 13, 2020
Home News Agricultural News
The Thursday Fontanelle Final Bell with Sue Martin of Ag & Investment
Image courtesy of UNL Cropwatch

Markets continue to narrow.  Grains trade lower on a Thursday.  Commitments are down 26% from a year ago on corn.  Will we be able to move forward?  Beans were able to test $9.00.  Coronavirus continues to raise issues, and avian bird flu continues to be an issue. More spreading from hogs to cattle.  Hogs might have seen a new low.  Markets right now importing into China causing problems.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments